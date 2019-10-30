Wentzville police surprise students to Halloween costumes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – This is the time of year where school hallways may be filled with princesses and pirates, ghosts, and goblins, Wentzville police are treating local students to Halloween costumes.

"It's not all about catching bad guys and answering calls," said Sgt. Marc White, Wentzville Police Department. "We want to go out there in the community and help as much as we can."

When White learned some students at Heritage Elementary School in the Wentzville School District may miss out on the festivities because they did not have costumes, he knew exactly where to turn. He sent a group text message to the officers on the overnight shift and got a positive response.

White, along with officers Justin Rebura, Zach Niemann, and Jessica Ernst, dug deep into their own pockets and made a late-night trip to the store. They picked up 10 new kids' costumes, including Minnie Mouse, Transformers, Spider-Man, and a Power Ranger.

All four officers, now with children of their own, each thought back to their own childhood and what they liked most about Halloween.

For Rebura, it was about making memories going trick-or-treating with friends. Ernst remembered spending time with family.

They did not want any child in their community to miss out on making memories of their own because of finances.

"We've got good people, not just our platoon, not just our department, we've got good people in the city," Ernst said.

The officers said new or gently used costumes may be donated to Heritage Primary (612 Blumhoff Avenue, Wentzville, 63385) or Heritage Intermediate (601 Carr Street, Wentzville, 63385) main offices by Thursday morning.