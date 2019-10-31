90 St. Louis area role models needed for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri is in a race against time to recruit 90 men in 90 days to be positive role models for young boys in the St. Louis area. Hundreds of boys between the ages of seven and seventeen are on a waiting list hoping to get a Big Brother.

Big Brothers have to be at least 18-years-old and complete a background check before being matched with a Little Brother. For more information visit: www.bbbsemo.org.

Guests: