America’s fertility rate continues to decline

Posted 7:43 am, October 31, 2019,
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - According to a new study out of the University of Michigan, fertility rates are dropping. In fact, the rates are lower than during the Great Depression. Dr. Emily Jungheim an assistant professor of Ob-Gyn at Washington University  School of Medicine discusses the most common reason for these lower rates.

