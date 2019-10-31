Busch Stadium to transform into a golf course this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Thousands of golfers will be playing in downtown St. Louis this weekend as Busch Stadium transforms into a golf course.

More than five thousand golfers are expected to play on this one-of-a-kind, 9-hole golf course.

The greens will be set up in the outfield and the tee boxes set up around the stadium, from the field level to the upper deck.

Each player gets two shots per hole and you keep score by how close it lands to the pin. The hole lengths range from about 50 yards to 140 yards.

The St. Louis Cardinals offered a sneak peek of the event, which is presented by Stadiumlinks, a company that converts ballparks around the country into unique golf courses for a few days.

A Stadiumlinks spokesman said the interest in St. Louis has been overwhelming.

"We were shocked when the tickets went on sale. They sold out within 15 to 20 minutes. So, we fully hope to come back in 2020 and do this again, maybe for a longer period of time," said Kevin Corrigan, Stadiumlinks event director.

The weather is forecasted to be warmer Friday – sunny and in the 50s. The golfers will be kept warm in lounges until their names are called for tee times. Then they will walk from tee box to tee box, just as they would on a regular course.