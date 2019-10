Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Cason from C3 Fitness shows you how to do his "Cardio Beast Workout."

Instructions:

Level 1 -3 sets

Level 2 – 5 sets

Level 3 – 7 sets

Rest up to 2 minutes between sets:

20 high knees

10 mountain climbers

4 basic burpees

20 high knees

10 mountain climbers

4 jumping lunges

20 high knees

10 mountain climbers

4 jump jumping knee tucks