Early season snow impacts students in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – Wintry weather has created a big challenge for trick or treaters northeast of St. Louis. It snowed overnight in Kirksville.

“This snow is kind of early for October usually we don’t get it until December or January,” said Stephen Hadwiger, a Kirksville resident.

Crews broke out the snow shovels at the Adair County Courthouse to clear the sidewalks. Folks will have to uncover their cars and trucks before they can drive anywhere.

Much of the heavier snow fell in Kirksville overnight. Roads were covered and dangerous. Salt and plow trucks were out trying to make things safer.

The snow did create some beautiful scenes, although they looked more like Christmas than Halloween.

At Truman State University, classes went on as usual.

“I assumed we’d have class,” said student Grant Peterson. “We have class in worse conditions than this. About what I expected.”

One-third of the student body is from St. Louis. Some of them said it’s colder and the winds are stronger in Kirksville.

“This is much worse than St. Louis,” said student Maddie McDermott. “The winters are much worse.”

It will be tough Thursday night on trick or treaters as the temperature is expected to drop well below freezing.