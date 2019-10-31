Elderly man missing since Sunday evening, leaving behind phone, wallet

ROSEBUD, Mo.- A 77-year-old man is considered missing and endangered after not being seen for four days and leaving behind his wallet and cell phone, deputies say.

Police say Bernard F. Mahacek left home in the 3700 block of Thenhaus Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday and hasn’t returned.

Mahacek is 6′ tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and wears glasses. He has recently shown signs of depression after receiving a medical diagnosis according to police.

It is unclear what he was last seen wearing but police say he may be driving a Maroon 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Missouri license plate UH2C8A.

Anyone with information should call police at 911 or call the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office at 573-437-7770.