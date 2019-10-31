Frigid Halloween forecast not deterring costume buyers at Johnny Brock’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – There were long lines of people picking up last-minute Halloween costumes at Johnnie Brock's Dungeon Party Warehouse in south St. Louis Wednesday night. The frigid forecast isn't scaring them away from wanting to take part in the spooky festivities.

When it comes to costuming the kiddos, Marybeth Brock advises parents to leave room for layers.

"We're in Missouri," said Brock. "We always recommend that you buy a costume a little bit bigger for the kids so that they can put something on underneath."

Shoppers may choose from countless ready-to-wear costumes for kids and adults or create their own costumes with a combination of accessories. The costume shop carries everything from capes to hats, and boas to masks.

Johnnie Brock's Dungeon is family-owned and operated year-round for all costume needs.

For those planning to pick their costumes up on Halloween, Johnnie Brock's Dungeon, located at 1900 S. Jefferson Avenue, is open until 7 p.m.