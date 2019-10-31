Halloween cold doesn’t stop MoDOT workers from getting the job done

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - The kids and parents will be working hard this evening for the candy as we deal with wind chills in the 20s.

If you want to skip the long walk around the neighborhood, the St. Charles County Police Department is hosting its first community trunk-or-treat. It's a one-stop-shop with 35 decorated vehicles giving away candy from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight.

This weather may come as a shock to us as we spend time outside on Halloween but, of course, for some, it's just another day on the job. As people prepared their costumes for the cold, the Missouri Department of Transportation was out on the roads this afternoon preparing the roads for the long, cold winter months ahead.

For them, the first cold snap of the season may come with some adjusting, but the work still needs to be done.

"It's starting to get cold," said Bob Becker, MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer. "We're talking about winter operations, so just limit your time when you're out there, but we still have a job to do out there so they need to get out and do it."

As temperatures continue to drop this evening, make sure you're bundling the kids up and maybe walking just a little bit quicker tonight.