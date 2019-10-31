LIVE Video: House to take first vote related to Trump impeachment inquiry

Journey coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in June 2020

Posted 9:38 am, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 09:39AM, October 31, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Journey returns to St. Louis with The Pretenders on Friday, June 26 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre!

The legendary rock band is best known for its hits “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel In The Sky,” and “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).”

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 8. Prices range from $35 – $149.50, and lawn four-packs are available. FOX 2 will giveaway VIP tickets the week of November 4 – 8 and we will also have a pre-sale happening Thursday, November 7  from 10:-00am – 10:00pm.

To purchase presale tickets click here: Password: FOX2NOW

