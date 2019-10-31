Kansas City Royals hire Mike Matheny as manager

Posted 11:43 am, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 11:44AM, October 31, 2019

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny comments on his contract extention at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on November 20, 2013. Matheny, who guided his team to the 2013 World Series in only his second year at the helm, has agreed to an extention through the 2017 season. UPI/Bill Greenblatt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Royals have hired Mike Matheny as manager.

The 49-year-old Matheny was manager of the cross-state St. Louis Cardinals from 2012-18, going 591-474 and becoming the first manager to reach the postseason his first four seasons. The Cardinals reached the World Series in 2013, losing to the Boston Red Sox.

Matheny was fired in July 2018 with the Cardinals 7{ games out of the NL Central race at the time. He was hired last November by the Royals as a special adviser for player development, putting him in place to succeed Royals manager Ned Yost.

Yost announced his retirement last month.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.