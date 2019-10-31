New details in St. Louis MLS Stadium proposal reveal larger plan for area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The ownership group behind Major League Soccer’s St. Louis team is sharing some new details about their stadium site plan. The proposed 30 acre site will now expand its footprint north of Market Street between 20th and 22nd Streets. They say that this will continue the revitalization of the area by connecting several districts.

The 22,000-seat stadium will be built just north of Market Street, across the street from Union Station. Practice fields will be built just west of Union Station.

St. Louis Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed says the plans look amazing and the stadium will host concerts and other events, making it a top-notch, multi-use facility.

“It’s going to bring in over 300,000 people to the city of St. Louis on an annual basis and guess what they’re going to do? Rent hotels, shop at our shops, eat at our restaurants; that creates revenue to address all sorts of issues,” he said.

Patrick Rishe, director of sports business at Washington University, says the location is fantastic, is underutilized, and the plan larger than first discussed.

“I think one section running parallel to Market, you can use it for off game days or wedding receptions, for business meetings, also talk about using it for e-sports events,” he said.

The stadium will be privately owned and the ownership group will pay property tax on land they purchase from MoDOT. The group is also asking for an abatement of the city’s amusement tax.

Reed says this is all a win-win for everyone involved.

Construction on the stadium is expected to start in December. The St. Louis franchise will begin play in the 2022 MLS season.

MLS 4 The Lou issued several new statements about the proposed stadium and mixed-use retail, restaurants and gathering spaces for the area.