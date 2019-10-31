× Person barricaded inside Chesterfield residence after shots fired

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Chesterfield police responded to calls of shots being fired at a residence kate Thursday night.

Police confirmed they were called to the area of Justus Post Road and Walpole Drive for a report of shots fired. That’s not far from the Chesterfield Mall.

The St. Louis County SWAT team was called as the individual barricaded themselves in the residence.

Police are advising people to stay away from the area.