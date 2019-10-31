× St. Charles County man accused of sexually assaulting unconscious woman, recording it

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 42-year-old man for allegedly recording himself while sexually assaulting an unconscious woman.

According to prosecutors, the Aaron Schenk assaulted the 29-year-old victim at a home in Hazelwood on or around October 27.

Investigators went to arrest Schenk on October 30 but he attempted to run away.

Schenk, a resident of unincorporated St. Charles County, was charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy and one count of resisting arrest for a felony. He remains in custody at the St. Louis County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.