Trick-or-treat forecast: Temperatures near freezing this evening

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Windy, cold and a bit wintery out there for Halloween. Expect some areas of light rain mixed with light snow and flurries. Little, if any accumulation is expected in St. Louis. Some light accumulations of snow (less than 1″) will be possible from Montgomery County, Missouri up into Pike County, Missouri and perhaps northern Calhoun and Greene Counties in Illinois. Roads will be wet, but should not become icy. Temperatures have dropped into the lower 30s and will remain there throughout the morning.

The light mix will end before noon with some breaks in the overcast by afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures will rebound into the upper 30s.

The forecast for trick-or-treaters looks dry, a bit breezy and cold with temperatures near freezing. After a cold start, Friday temperatures will warm considerably under sunny skies back into the 50s by afternoon.