ST. LOUIS - A three-story vacant house is destroyed after an early morning fire in the 5300 block of Cabanne Thursday morning.

St. Louis Fire Department responded just after 3:00 a.m. and had the fire under control just after 4:35 a.m.

Authorities say two occupants were treated and taken to the hospital for nonlife-threatening burn injuries but didn't say why they were inside the vacant home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

St. Louis Fire Department - 1st Alarm Fire - 5300blk of Cabanne https://t.co/KKEuc7cLvI — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) October 31, 2019