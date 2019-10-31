× Weapon confiscated at a Wentzville high school after student alerts staff

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – An alert sent to parents of students at Holt High School says that a weapon was found at the school this morning.

A student notified an administrator about the weapon. Law enforcement and school administrators were able to find the student and the weapon quickly. The student and the weapon are now in police custody.

The alert does not say what kind of weapon was confiscated. But, it does say that it is not permitted on school property.

There does not appear to be any remaining threat at the school. Classes will continue as normal for the rest of the school day.

Administrators are grateful that a student notified the staff. The statement goes on to say, “We want to assure you that safety is always our number one concern and we are grateful to the student who notified staff: they did exactly what we ask of students – if you see something or hear something, say something.”