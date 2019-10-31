Wild Union car lot crash caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION, Mo. — A major headache for a used car dealer in Union after what should have been a relatively straightforward insurance claim goes very wrong. It was all captured on surveillance video from the business.

"I couldn't believe it. I didn`t know what to do," said Brent Shocklee, the owner of Shocked Auto Source, still stunned over the crazy episode.

It all unfolded Monday morning at Shocked Auto Source, the used car dealership that Brent and his girlfriend Erica Glastetter own.

Brent tells us a worker from a national insurance company was there to take a claim that he and Erica were filing about damage to a flatbed truck.

They had bought the flatbed at an online auction and were going to resell it.

"The insurance adjuster had to turn the key on to see the vehicle`s mileage. Well the truck had a manual transmission and it was in gear and the adjuster actually started the vehicle and the vehicle was able to take off in gear and crash into a BMW and a boat and push the boat off of a ledge," explained Brent about the incident.

In the video, you can see Brent get into the truck to shut it off while the insurance worker ran alongside the situation. The boat hitch crashed through the front of the BMW doing substantial damage. And the force of the impact actually lodged a small part of the boat into some nearby pavement.

"You think of an insurance adjuster coming to fix a situation like this not cause a situation so I was shocked," said Brent.

Erica added, "Definitely frustrating having to deal with all of this, a little bit stressful. We`re not mad at the adjuster because it was an accident."

The flatbed that Brent and Erica were originally filing a claim for was damaged in route to them from Colorado. Brent and Erica say the transport company hit an overpass in Kansas City damaging the truck`s roof and other parts of it. Then the incident on the lot happened.

It was all part of a tough day, luckily nobody was hurt and at least the insurance adjuster knew what went wrong!

"We were definitely fortunate that nothing worse happened," said Erica.

Brent and Erica say the company is compensating them for all the damage.