Large crowd expected for interactive Rocky Horror screening at Six Flags

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, Mo. - The Halloween celebration is continuing tonight with a special showing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show. The Palace Theatre at Six Flags is where the 1975 cult classic film will be shown.

Members of the Flustered Mustard Theatre Group out of the St. Andrews Cinema in St. Charles were loading in set pieces and props that will be used as they showcase the movie. That means live actors performing scenes from the movie on stage as the movie is projected onscreen behind them. Audience participation is encouraged.