Large crowd expected for interactive Rocky Horror screening at Six Flags

EUREKA, Mo. - The Halloween celebration is continuing tonight with a special showing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show. The Palace Theatre at Six Flags is where the 1975 cult classic film will be shown.
Members of the Flustered Mustard Theatre Group out of the St. Andrews Cinema in St. Charles were loading in set pieces and props that will be used as they showcase the movie. That means live actors performing scenes from the movie on stage as the movie is projected onscreen behind them. Audience participation is encouraged.
Seating is limited to the first 1,000 people. You'll still need to pay the theme park admission to Six Flags and then you get to see the movie for free. The park will open at 6:00pm. The movie is rated R which means no one under 17 will be admitted without a parent or guardian.