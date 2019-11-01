A new poll finds that most people across the country want to stop the twice-a-year ritual of clock changes

INDIANAPOLIS – A new poll finds that most people across the country want to stop the twice-a-year ritual of clock changes.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll comes as this weekend marks the end of daylight saving time.

It found that 7 in 10 Americans prefer not to switch back and forth. Four in 10 would like to see their clocks stay on standard time year-round, while about 3 in 10 prefer to stay on daylight saving time. Aboutanother 3 in 10 prefer the current back and forth between daylight saving time in the summer and standard time in the winter.

At least seven state legislatures have asked Congress to allow year-round daylight saving time.

