Americans split again on impeachment, according to new poll

Americans are split along party lines on whether to impeach and remove President Donald Trump, according to a Washington Post/ABC News poll released Friday.

Coming on the heels of the House’s approval vote on Thursday formalizing the procedures of the impeachment inquiry into Trump and after weeks of testimony from current and former administration officials behind closed doors, the poll shows results nearly identical to a recent CNN poll released last week that half of Americans support removing the President — suggesting that levels of impeachment support have remained steady as the inquiry ramps up.

In Friday’s poll, 49% of Americans indicated that Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 47% indicated that he should not be as the House’s impeachment inquiry into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine head into its next phase.

The poll finds a wide partisan gap on impeachment and removal. Eighty-two percent of Democrats support removing the President from office, while 13% are against it. Meanwhile, 18% of Republicans back removing Trump, while 82% oppose it. Independents, though, are split — with 47% backing impeachment and 49% against it.

Regardless of their views on impeachment, 55% say Trump did something wrong in his dealings with Ukraine, and 60% say it was inappropriate for Trump to involve his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani in his dealings with Ukraine.

Thirty-eight percent of Americans overall approve of Trump’s job as president, while 58% disapprove — and 48% strongly disapprove, according to the newly released poll. Trump’s disapproval rating stands at 91% among Democrats, 57% among independents and — in a record low among Post-ABC polls, the paper reported — 74% among Republicans.

The poll released Friday was conducted over the telephone from Sunday to Wednesday among a random national sample of 1,003 adults. Sixty-five percent of participants were reached on cellphones and 35% were reached on landlines. The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to accurately reflect Reublicans’ stance on impeaching and removing President Donald Trump, according to The Washington Post/ABC News poll.