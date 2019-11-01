× Child airlifted to hospital after being hit by a truck Halloween night

TROY, Mo. – A 7-year-old girl was airlifted to an area hospital after being hit by a truck while trick-or-treating Thursday Troy Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 1999 Dodge Ram was traveling south on Kathy Avenue just north of Melinda Drive around 7:30 p.m. when the child walked into the path of the vehicle. The pickup truck was driven by a 17-year-old.

The child was airlifted to St. Louis Children’s Hospital and is listed in serious condition.

The investigation into the accident continues. More details will be posted as this story develops.

