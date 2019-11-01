Former Astronaut Terry Virts presents “View From Above”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Former NASA astronaut Terry Virts is touring the country, sharing stories, and photos from his days in space on the shuttle and the international space station in his 'View from Above' presentation.

Friday Virts will be in St. Louis at the Touhill Performing Arts Center highlighting his experiences as the pilot of the space shuttle Endeavour apart of National Geographic Live, National Geographic`s touring speaker series.

Virts spent 200 consecutive days in space as commander of the International Space Station; one of the longest continuous space missions of any NASA astronaut.

Tickets are available at The Touhill Performing Arts Center ticket office.