Grafton Sky Tour aerial lift opens for business today

GRAFTON, Ill. — You can now soar over part of Illinois with the new Grafton Sky Tour aerial lift. The attraction opened for business today. It features enclosed gondolas and open-air chair lifts.

The aerial lift will take visitors from the foot of Grafton’s main street to the top of the river bluffs. The Sky Tours are open seven days a week. Tickets are $10 for a round trip pass. Season passes are available for $29 per person.