ST. LOUIS - Rebuilding Together St. Louis and 30 volunteers from RubinBrown will be completing exterior repairs to the Missouri Veterans Endeavor facility. From 8:00 a.m until noon volunteers will be staining fencing, patching concrete, and replacing rotted landscaping edging.

Missouri Veterans Endeavor is a transitional living facility providing support and housing for military veterans and their families.

For more information visit: www.rebuildingtogether-stl.org