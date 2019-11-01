Meet an officer training to fight in the 33rd Guns ‘n Hoses boxing match

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police and Firefighters will be squaring off later this month for Budweiser Guns N Hoses as they box to raise much-needed funds for Backstoppers. Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses has been held in St Louis for 33 years, eight of those Hazelwood Police Officer Ryan Counterman has boxed in.

Officer Counterman got his pro card last year and is excited to return this year.

"Year one I was extremely nervous,” says Officer Counterman. He trains year-round at a gym he now co-owns in O Fallon, MO called Hit Squad. It has now become a training facility for many taking part in Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses.

"We're doing this for families that shouldn't have to worry about money,” says Counterman. “They have something more tragic that's happened to them and maybe this is a little bit of a relief.”

This has been another difficult year where Backstoppers has stepped in to help the families of five First responders killed in the line of duty. Godfrey Fire Captain Jacob Ringering, Maryland Heights Firefighter Chris Moore, North County Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf, Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas Hopkins and St. Louis County Police Officer James Mitch Ellis Jr.

Officer Counterman knows his field is dangerous but he wouldn't change a thing. "I enjoy serving and protecting my community. I like doing Guns N Hoses; I like to help and give back".

The Police have won for the last 5 years but the real winner is Backstoppers. They raised $800,000 dollars last year and they look to set a record again this year. Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses will be at Enterprise Center on November 27th. Tickets are going fast! Visit www.stlgunsnhoses.com for more information.

Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of the 33rd annual Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses.