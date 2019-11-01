Money Saver: International Silver 67-Pc set for only $40 bucks
ST. LOUIS – Halloween is behind us time to start planning for the holidays.
Get ready for guests with a 67-piece international silver flatware set down from $100 dollars for $39.99 at Macy’s online. It one of the lowest prices this season.
There are three different sets to chose from.
Plus while supplies last or through tomorrow, get a bonus Martha Stewart whiteware pitcher worth $25 dollars with your order.
Spend $48 dollars to get free shipping or have it shipped to your local store for pick-up.