Off duty St. Louis officer busts St. Charles porch pirate

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A man who was allegedly stealing packages from a front porch in St. Charles on Halloween afternoon had a big surprise waiting for him. The homeowner turned out to be an off-duty police officer. The suspect tried to run off but didn’t make it out of the front yard.

Chad Tullock figured what he heard on his porch was just another package delivery.

“I look through my front window and I see an individual who is not a package delivery person. So, I open the door to confront him,” Tullock said. “He has his little knife, he was using to cut open boxes. He kind of waves it at me then turns to make good his escape but I caught up with him and managed to detain him until St. Charles Police Department could arrive.”

Authorities identified the suspect as Matthew Misselhorn, 41, of Arnold. When Tullock tackled and pinned him, his knife fell to the ground, Tullock said.

The St. Charles Police department is just around the corner from the neighborhood. Tullock told the suspect officers were on the way. He is an off-duty, St. Louis officer.

“I was home trying to get ready for Halloween, get the kids ready,” Tullock said. “Life throws you a curve ball every once in a while. Also a lot of props go to St. Charles Police Department. Those guys are great. They got here real quick, that’s everything, the night was salvaged. We got to go out and got to trick or treat with the kids. So, everything was alright in the end," said Chad Tullock.

Misselhorn is on probation with recent convictions for burglary, drug possession, receiving stolen property, and vehicle tampering. He was given a 7-year, suspended sentence. He had meth, fentanyl, and used syringes on him at the time of this latest crime, police said. He was jailed on a $15,000, cash-only bond.

