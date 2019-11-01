× Perron’s Goal in Overtime Wins it for Blues

David Perron scored eight seconds into overtime to give the Blues a 4-3 come back win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night at Enterprise Center.

The Blues had fallen behind the Jackets 3-1 in the second period before rallying for the victory.

Robert Thomas opened the scoring in the first period with his second goal of the season for a 1-0 Blues lead. Columbus answered back with a goal by Pierre-Luc DuBois with six seconds to go in the opening period. The Blue Jackets scored the first two goals of the second period when they got tallies from Sonny Milano and Oliver Bjorkstrand to give them a 3-1 lead.

The Blues responded in a big way with two goals 26 seconds apart. Brayden Schenn’s power play goal cut the deficit to 3-2. Oskar Sundqvist scored the tying goal to make it 3-3.

Perron then scored right off the opening faceoff in overtime. His seventh goal of the season came on the power play.

The Blues improve to 8-3-3 on the season with the OT win.