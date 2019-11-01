Redo the Lou: Design Downtown STL starts planning for the future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Good ol’ St. Louis. The city historically known as the Gateway to the West was once a thriving center for commerce and trade with a booming population. Time has passed, and with it, so has the city’s appeal. Plagued by abandoned buildings, vacant lots, and closed businesses, most people do not view downtown St. Louis as an ideal place to live. Design Downtown STL is looking to change that.

President and CEO of Design Downtown STL Missy Kelley said, “This is an effort to create a vision for downtown St. Louis for the next ten years. So, right now what we are doing is gathering information from the community. What do we want our downtown to express to the world?”

Design Downtown STL leadership knows that this comprehensive planning process would not be successful without transparent input from the community. The organization held an open house on Tuesday, October 29 where members of the community could stop b y and give their honest opinion on the current state of St. Louis, offer suggestions on how it can be improved, and see examples of designs that have worked in other prosperous cities. Hopeful St. Louis residents see the potential St. Louis has to offer and believe this initiative will push for a better tomorrow.

“It’s really important for the community to get involved in this process. Downtown should be for everyone, and without those voices it’s hard to make that a reality,” said Sarah Arnosky with Arch to Park LLC.

The future of our city is in the hands of the people. If you were not able to attend the open house you still have the opportunity to share your ideas and opinions. You can take a survey here up until mid-November.