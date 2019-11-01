Shooting on Washington Avenue isn’t deterring people from area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police are trying to find the motive for a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened early this morning on Washington Avenue, a vibrant street in downtown.

That shooting happened at around 2:00am this morning on 15th and Washington Avenue. It's a popular area where people do a lot of hanging out and partying. There are plenty of people out on this Friday night who say it's a good spot, and they're still going to enjoy it.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. The man was shot in his car and was taken to the hospital. He is in critical condition.

Police do not have a suspect under arrest in this case. Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.