Song of the Day – The Hip Hop Nutcracker

A holiday mash-up for the whole family, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is back and better than ever. Just like the original, in The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season.

Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s beloved story from traditional 19th Century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City. Coming to the Fabulous Fox on November 26th, FOX 2 is goving you the chance to win tickets to the show!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Friday, November 1st. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

