St. Louis Cardinals announce 40-man roster moves; Mayers waived

ST. LOUIS, MO- With the end of the Major League Baseball season, the St. Louis Cardinals Friday announced a series of moves, restoring all of the club’s players who were still on the injured list to the 40 man roster, including pitchers Jordan Hicks and Brett Cecil, along with outfielder Lane Thomas. The team also sent catcher Joe Hudson back to the minors and announced that pitcher Mike Mayers had been claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Hicks is expected to miss part of next season while continuing his recovery from Tommy John surgery, leaving open who exactly will start 2020 as the team’s closer.

Cecil has struggled with health and control problems in three seasons with St. Louis since signing as a free agent from Toronto.

Mayers spent parts of four seasons with the Cardinals.