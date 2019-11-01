Three & It’s Free Missouri History Museum Membership

The Missouri History Museum is featuring a new exhibit, History Made – St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Champions! The road to the cup wasn’t easy, but the Blues didn’t give up! With artifacts from the historic playoff run and Stanley Cup Finals on loan from the St. Louis Blues, the History Made installation tells the story of the underdog team from middle America that took home the NHL’s highest honor and united it’s community in the process!

