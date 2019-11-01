Weekend traffic: Plan ahead for these highway closures and repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Two road construction projects will cause delays this weekend November 1-3.

MoDOT will close three eastbound lanes on the Poplar Street Bridge to make repairs after a deadly tractor-trailer crash on the bridge on October 21.

Meanwhile, IDOT will be closing all southbound lanes on Interstate 55/64 at the 55-70-64 Interchange in East St. Louis. The team is expected to set new bridge beams over the interstate for the approach to the Martin Luther King Bridge.

There will be multiple detours signs posted. IDOT advises drivers to use Interstate 255 as an alternate route.

Work on both projects begins at 7:00 p.m. Friday, however that will be reopened at 5:00 a.m. Monday in time for the morning commute.