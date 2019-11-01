Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, November 2-3, 2019

*Daylight Saving Time Ends – Fall Back, Set clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night*

Día de los Muertos and a Celebration of Hispanic Culture

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 2-3, 2019 Venue: Missouri History Museum, Forest Park

Saturday: 11:00pm-7:00pm. Sunday: 11:00am-5:00pmAdmission: Free

Enjoy altars that represent a variety of Latin American cultural traditions, live music and dance, an art display, a photo booth, food and drink vendors, souvenir printmaking, and more!

https://mohistory.org/events?date=2019-11-02

History Made: St. Louis Blues Exhibit

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 2-3, 2019 Venue: Missouri History Museum, Forest Park

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm Admission: Free

History was made on June 12, 2019. It’s a date that will forever live in St. Louis sports history. On that day, the St. Louis Blues hoisted the Stanley Cup for the first time. Featuring more than 20 artifacts on loan from the St. Louis Blues from the historic playoff run and the Stanley Cup Finals, History Made tells the story of the underdog team that took home the NHL’s highest honor and united its community in the process.

https://mohistory.org/exhibits/history-made/

Wine Festival at Pere Marquette

Date: Sunday, November 3 Venue: Pere Marquette State Park Lodge, Grafton, IL

Time: Noon-4:00pm Admission: $40 per person

Guests can sample dozens of wines from around the world and are challenged to find their favorite at this giant wine tasting event. Admission includes a souvenir wine glass, appetizers, live music, and seven wine tasting tickets. Additional wine tasting tickets are 2 for $1. 21 and up only.

http://www.pmlodge.net/2019/09/wine-festival-2/

The Great Godfrey Maze-Final Weekend

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 2-3 Venue: Glazebrook Park, Godfrey, IL

Saturday: 11am-10 pm, Sunday: 12pm-6pm

Admission: Ages 12 and above: $7.00, Ages 6 – 11: $5.00, Ages 5 and under: Free

Great fall fun, open to all. Sunday is Dog Day at the Maze!Also enjoy the Cow Train, the Corn Crib, the Hay Wagon, Jumping Pillow, and Vortex Machine.

https://godfreyil.org/village-township-departments/parks-and-recreation/great-godfrey-corn-maze/

Harlem Globetrotters

Date: Saturday, November 2 Venue: Enterprise Center

Time: 2:00pm & 7:00pm Tickets: $24.50-$104.00

The Harlem Globetrotters are worldwide icons, synonymous with family entertainment and great basketball skills. Check out the fun and a commitment to fans that goes beyond the game.

https://www.harlemglobetrotters.com/tickets

Dear Evan Hansen

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 2-3 Venue: Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2p, 7:30p, Sunday: 1p Tickets: $59.00-$150.00

The pop culture phenomenon and winner of six 2017 Tony Awards and the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album makes its St. Louis debut. A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/dear-evan-hansen

The Repertory Theatre St. Louis – Two Shows

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 2-3 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

* The Lifespan Of A Fact– Main Stage

Saturday 4p, 8p; Sunday: 2p Tickets: $20.00-$94.50

Celebrated author John D’Agata has just written a sublime and shattering magazine essay. But is the story true? When the world’s most neurotically precise fact checker starts dissecting the author’s work, it begins to split at the seams.

*Feeding Beatrice – Studio Theatre

Saturday 4p; Sunday: 2p, 7p Tickets: $46-$71

It starts with the sound of a spoon scraping against glass and the wet noise of lips smacking together. June and Lurie have a haunting new houseguest – and she’s ravenously hungry. They do their best to keep her fed and happy, but Beatrice always demands more.

http://www.repstl.org/events

STL Symphony: Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 2-3 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 8:00pm, Sunday: 3:00pm Tickets: $15.00-$83.00

Hollywood sneaks into Powell Hall with music of cinematic scope. Music Director Stéphane Denève conducts Barber’s Adagio, Saint-Saëns’ “Organ” Symphony and John Williams’ Violin Concerto – played by soloist James Ehnes.

https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/

O'Fallon Township High School Craft Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 2-3 Venue: O'Fallon Township High School, O'Fallon, IL

Saturday: 9am-5pm, Sunday: 10am-4pm Admission: $4.00 adults, $2 Ages 3-10

A Metro-East tradition for 35 years, the annual O'Fallon Township High School Art and Craft fair features 350 booths with talented artists and crafters from across the region. Enjoy the music of the Madrigal Singers and a visit from Santa while you shop. Proceeds benefit band and color guard programs.

https://www.othsband.com/events_craftfair

Note: Grafton Towboat Days has been canceled

http://www.enjoygrafton.com/events/detail/112/grafton-towboat-days/19444