Women: The National Geographic Image Collection showcases strong female leaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The future is female - in large part because of the bold, inspiring women who have blazed trails for future generations. They`re women whose efforts, past and present, are reshaping leadership and what it means to be female.

A powerful new book from "National Geographic" showcases iconic women around the world. "Women: The National Geographic Image Collection" illuminates, celebrates, and reflects on where the world`s women have been, where they are now, and where they are going.