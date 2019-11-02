Au revoir to daylight saving time, and check your smoke alarm

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Au revoir to daylight saving time, but not goodbye.

At 2 a.m. local time Sunday, standard time returns across most of the United States, accompanied by the welcome one-night extra hour of sleep.

With the time shift, it’ll be lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time. No need to change clocks in those places.

Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 8.

According to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 7 in 10 Americans prefer not to switch back-and-forth, but there’s no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.

As daylight saving time ends this Sunday, the American Red Cross is urging everyone to test their smoke alarms when turning back their clocks.

Saturday Red Cross volunteers and staff assisted the St. Louis Fire Department with free smoke alarm installations this weekend.

While the fall season ushering in cold weather, it also increases the risk of deadly home fires. Working smoke alarms can double a person’s odds of survival.

The Red Cross asks everyone to take these simple steps:

Check smoke alarm batteries. When turning the clocks back, take a few minutes to replace the smoke alarm batteries if needed and push the test button to make sure the alarms are working. It’s also a great time to check carbon monoxide detectors.

Install smoke alarms.

If you don’t have working smoke alarms, install them. At a minimum, put one on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Check local building codes for additional requirements.

Practice an escape plan. Make sure everyone in the household knows two ways to get out of every room and how to get out of the home in less than two minutes.