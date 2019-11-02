Connecticut police: Marijuana gummies found in Halloween candy

WATERFORD, Ct. – Police in Waterford said two children received sealed gummy candies containing marijuana on Halloween, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The police were notified about 9 p.m. Thursday that two children, under 18 years old, had each received small bags that “contained 10 gummies with a corresponding THC level of 10 mg per gummy. Only 2 packages were recovered.”

According to the post, parents inspecting the candy located the THC; nobody ingested it. No injuries related to the candies has been reported.

Waterford police investigated in the area and are reminding parents to check their children’s candy before allowing them to eat it.

Police said they are not sure if this was an accidental oversight by the owners of the drugs, but they do not believe it was a widespread issue.