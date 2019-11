Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - There is a big celebration planned for next weekend: Tatreeze and Tea a celebration of Palestinian culture. Proceeds will enable Women in Hebron Cooperative to purchase sewing machines for the production and sale of clothing and handicraft items to generate family income.

For more information, visit Tinyurl.Com/y6h2xxcx, or contact Lea at 314-535-0845.