Police investigating double homicide in north St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERVIEW, MO – Police are investigating a double homicide in north St. Louis County on Saturday afternoon. Just before 1:30 p.m., the Riverview Police Department was called the 200 block of Chambers Road for a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered the bodies of an adult male and female.

An arrest has been made in the case. Riverview police have requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department in this investigation as it continues.

If you have information related to this crime, you’re urged to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, and potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).