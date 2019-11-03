× Billikens Coach Travis Ford on Sports Final

Billikens men’s head basketball coach Travis Ford stopped by Sports Final on Sunday, November 3, 2019.

Coach Ford and Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne previewed the upcoming Billikens basketball season.

Among the topics they discussed, what to expect from this young Billikens team, including St. Mary's alum Yuri Collins.

Martin and Coach Ford also talked about SLU's tough non-conference schedule this upcoming season, including Auburn & Seton Hall.

They also discussed the recent NCAA announcement of athletes being able to make money off their likenesses.

And Coach Ford, a star player back in his college basketball days, also shared that's he's the best free throw shooter among his entire team and coaching staff.