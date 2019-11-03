County councilman wants residency rule that mirrors city of St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO – St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch is getting ready to practice an eye for an eye where the residency rule is concerned.

He's preparing legislation that mirrors a policy used by the city of St. Louis requiring new St. Louis County government hires to move into the county. Right now, county employees can live anywhere they want.

St. Louis' residency rule requires those working in the city to live in the city. That's a major headache for the St. Louis Police Department that's 130 officers short. They're having a hard time hiring new officers because they don't want to move to the city.

The Board of Alderman had a chance to change the residency rule but voted it down opting to keep things as they are.

Tim Fitch says his legislation will be ready soon, but he'll gladly drop it if the city submits a residency rule measure to the voters to decide whether it goes or stays.

Metropolitan St. Louis Police aren't the only ones suffering because of the residency rule. A lot of city departments say they're having a hard time finding qualified workers.