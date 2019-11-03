Day Light saving fire safety

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It`s that time of the year again. Daylight saving time ended at 2 a.m. on Nov. 3rd, when the clock turned back an hour, extending the weekend by one hour. Capt. Leon Whitener of St. Louis Fire Department, informs viewers the importance of not only changing their clocks, but the batteries as well.
