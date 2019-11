× St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athletes of the Week – Columbia’s Nic & Sam Horner – 11/2/19

The St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athletes of the Week for Saturday, November 2, 2019 are Columbia’s Nic and Sam Horner.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The senior twins are two of the top performers on the Columbia Eagles undefeated football team. The Eagles beat Roxana 56-28 today to go to 10-0 on the season. With the win, Columbia advances to the second round of the Illinois high school playoffs. It's a family affair for the Horner's in Columbia, Illinois. Nic and Sam's dad, Scott is their head coach on the Eagle football team. Nic is the starting quarterback and his favorite passing target is, you guessed it, his twin brother, Sam.