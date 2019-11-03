Suspects in custody following police pursuit

Posted 9:46 pm, November 3, 2019, by , Updated at 09:01PM, November 3, 2019

FLORISSANT, MO – Two suspects are in custody following a police pursuit that started in Venice, IL and ended in Florissant, MO. The chase started around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon in Venice, IL on a report of a Jeep stolen from St. Louis County that went into the City of St. Louis ending in a crash at Lindbergh Blvd. and Trotter Way in Florissant, MO around 4:30 p.m.

Fox 2/News 11 has reached out to the Venice Police Department for additional information, but so far, the department has not responded to our request.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.