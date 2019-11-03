Teens get hands on driver training for dangerous situations

Posted 7:50 pm, November 3, 2019, by , Updated at 07:48PM, November 3, 2019
Data pix.

MADISON, IL - Teens and their parents are getting a crash course on how to handle the most dangerous situations out on the road.

It’s part of a free program called B.R.A.K.E.S. which stands for 'Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe'.

“We also have a crash avoidance course, a braking course, a drop wheel recovery course, and a distracted driver course," said Larry Dixon, Instructor.

New driver Quinn Sweeney says the four-hour program gets a lot more in-depth than Driver’s ED.

“It’s a lot of hands-on experience that you don’t get in the classroom setting or can learn through a textbook so it’s very helpful," said Sweeney.

By simulating these real-world situations, instructors can show them the safest ways to recover.

“When I was 19-years-old I actually fell asleep at the wheel and my brother was in the right seat. Both airbags deployed and we hit a parked car. It was pretty bad. It propelled me to do this because I want to make sure these teens don’t go through what I went through," said Brendon Short, Instructor.

The B.R.A.K.E.S. program does fill up fast so if you’d like to sign up go to their website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.