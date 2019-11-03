Teens get hands on driver training for dangerous situations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, IL - Teens and their parents are getting a crash course on how to handle the most dangerous situations out on the road.

It’s part of a free program called B.R.A.K.E.S. which stands for 'Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe'.

“We also have a crash avoidance course, a braking course, a drop wheel recovery course, and a distracted driver course," said Larry Dixon, Instructor.

New driver Quinn Sweeney says the four-hour program gets a lot more in-depth than Driver’s ED.

“It’s a lot of hands-on experience that you don’t get in the classroom setting or can learn through a textbook so it’s very helpful," said Sweeney.

By simulating these real-world situations, instructors can show them the safest ways to recover.

“When I was 19-years-old I actually fell asleep at the wheel and my brother was in the right seat. Both airbags deployed and we hit a parked car. It was pretty bad. It propelled me to do this because I want to make sure these teens don’t go through what I went through," said Brendon Short, Instructor.

The B.R.A.K.E.S. program does fill up fast so if you’d like to sign up go to their website.