TKO: Blues Forge New Script

Posted 10:47 pm, November 3, 2019, by
The Blues were probably getting a little tired of all the talk about last year.  Winning the Cup was great, but the hope was to focus on this year.   The recent hot streak has allowed everyone to do just that.  It's the focus of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).

