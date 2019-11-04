Arch Madness basketball tournament to remain in St. Louis through 2025

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Valley Conference is getting ready to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its Arch Madness basketball tournament in St. Louis. Only the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden has had a longer continuous tournament.

The courtship to continue seeing basketball courts inside Enterprise Center scores Monday afternoon.

It’s a five-year extension to keep basketball fans coming back to St. Louis.

The MVC signed an agreement with Enterprise Center to keep State Farm MVC tournament through 2025.

The current agreement takes the MVC through the 2020 championship.

Basketball fans around the Midwest have been coming to the State Farm Arch Madness tourney for nearly three decades.

The Missouri Valley Conference estimates that’s brought $200 million into the St. Louis economy in that time.

The upgrades inside Enterprise Center and St. Louis’ building renaissance helped to solidify the new agreement, according to Missouri Valley Conference officials.