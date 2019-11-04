Beautiful fall foliage has many taking photos in Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Now is the best time of year to just take a stroll and enjoy the beautiful fall foliage. This morning FOX 2 reporter Derrion Henderson is enjoying the view in Forest Park.

The late arrival of the fall colors is worth the wait. That’s because the sufficient rainfall during the growing season means the trees are healthy.

During the summer, chlorophyll production gives green to the leaf. But with shorter days and less sunlight upon us, this process stops. This is when the yellows, reds, and purples take over.

The foliage outlook show colors peaking closer to the middle of November.